Meet the Folks

Jimmie Adams, a comedian who bears a strong resemblance to comedian Charley Chase, stars as a man going to the hills of Tennessee to visit his kin. On the way, he meets a sweet lady and they hit it off well. However, they don't realize that both are coming to visit relatives who are in the middle of a serious feud. Instead of a warm welcome, her kin tries to blow his butt off and he is forced to make a run for it. Unfortunately, his relatives don't seem much nicer, as they treat him rather poorly to say the least!