2008

Meet the Spartans

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 23rd, 2008

Studio

New Regency Pictures

From the creators of Scary Movie and Date Movie comes this tongue-in-cheek parody of the sword-and-sandal epics, dubbed Meet the Spartans. The 20th Century Fox production was written and directed by the filmmaking team of Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer. Sure, Leonidas may have nothing more than a cape and some leather underwear to protect him from the razor-sharp swords of his Persian enemies,

Cast

Sean MaguireLeonidas
Carmen ElectraKönigin Margo
Ken DavitianXerxes
Kevin SorboHauptmann
Diedrich BaderTraitoro
Method ManPersian

View Full Cast >

Images