Meeting by Chance

Rein is a successful singer but he and his group have a reason to worry – because of their worn-out repertoire their popularity is in danger. Philharmonic is already searching for new talents. When Rein hears a wonderful soprano voice from the concert hall, he will offer a remarkable young lady - whom he considers to be the owner of the voice - the opportunity to perform. Rein has no idea that actually the voice belongs to another girl whom he has once met in a quite extraordinary situation and who has introduced Rein's new song to the whole town.