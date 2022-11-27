Not Available

"From the XBiz and Grabby award-winning director Jake Jaxson (The Haunting, A Thing of Beauty, Answered Prayers) comes the erotic found-footage horror tale Meeting Liam. It delivers scares, chills, and intricate storylines twisted together with merciless, hardcore sex. Just when you think you've met Liam Riley, the once chipper little stud, you've quite literally never seen him like this before. In their unexpected search for Bella, Levi and Liam encounter a barrage of a ghostly sounds and happenings, a party in the basement, a wormhole in the closet, and acorns pitted at them in every direction.