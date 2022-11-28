Not Available

“Meeting the Giant” traces a young teen’s encounter with a group of young Chinese basketball players who are brought to Singapore and groomed to play to win. After his initial resentment, he learns to look beyond the superficial veneer of the players’ nationality and understand their private struggles as well as the sacrifices their families had to make to give them a chance at a better life. As the young players gradually integrate and adapt to the local culture, the teen forms close bond with them.