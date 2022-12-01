Not Available

Meg & Siggy Go Swimming is a short film inspired by the script of Nightswimming and the poem "Zenith" by Morgan Elise Dawson. The film tells the story of two former circus performers who meet years later inside a shared memory, where they try to discover what sent them off in different directions from a love that seemed so total and so complete. It is an attempt at cinematic poetry, with music, poetic language, and resonant imagery meeting non-linear storytelling. Meg & Siggy Go Swimming features Porscha Shaw in the role of Meg. It was written and directed by Jeffrey Fracé, shot and edited by Kwame Braun, with music by Christian Frederickson.