This featurette covers the history of the character in comics, from his development to the stories to his look and impact. It features interviews with creators John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra, as well as those who have been involved with the character over the years, including Matt Smith, Brian Bolland, Mark Millar, Jock and Chris Ryall. For anyone new to the character, it's a great introduction, while fans should enjoy hearing from the people behind the helmet.