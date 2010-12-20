2010

Mega Shark vs. Crocosaurus

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 20th, 2010

Studio

The Asylum

When the prehistoric warm-water beast the Crocosaurus crosses paths with that cold-water monster the Mega Shark, all hell breaks loose in the oceans as the world's top scientists explore every option to halt the aquatic frenzy. Swallowing everything in their paths -- including a submarine or two -- Croc and Mega lead an explorer and an oceanographer on a wild chase. Eventually, the desperate men turn to a volcano for aid.

Cast

Gary StretchNigel Putnam
Sarah LievingAgent Hutchinson
Robert PicardoAdmiral Calvin
Gerald WebbJean
Dylan VoxCWO Butowski
Hannah CowleyLegatt

