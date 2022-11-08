A small-town crim finds an ancient Chinese time-travel device that can help him pull off a heist and start a new life-but he may not survive the consequences of tampering with time. The Castle meets Looper, Mega Time Squad is a study in high-meets-low, combining elements of the sci-fi, the crime thriller and the comedy to make a comedy heist film with a time-traveling twist.
|Jonny Brugh
|Shelton
|Anton Tennet
|Johnny
|Milo Cawthorne
|Damage
|Josh McKenzie
|Trashinator
|Ashley Jones
|Taotie & Tour Guide
|Jaya Beach-Robertson
|Hootch
