Mega Time Squad

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A small-town crim finds an ancient Chinese time-travel device that can help him pull off a heist and start a new life-but he may not survive the consequences of tampering with time. The Castle meets Looper, Mega Time Squad is a study in high-meets-low, combining elements of the sci-fi, the crime thriller and the comedy to make a comedy heist film with a time-traveling twist.

Cast

Jonny BrughShelton
Anton TennetJohnny
Milo CawthorneDamage
Josh McKenzieTrashinator
Ashley JonesTaotie & Tour Guide
Jaya Beach-RobertsonHootch

Images