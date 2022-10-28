Megadeth: A Secret Place

Not Available

"A Secret Place" is the eighth song as well as the third and last single of American thrash metal band Megadeth's seventh studio album Cryptic Writings. The song went up to #19 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. "I used so many different kinds of guitars on this. I also played an 8 string bass to double some guitar melodies. I used a Jerry Jones sitar-guitar for the main riff. This was the one from our live show that made it to the Woodstock '99 album." Dave Mustaine says that his secret place is inside his head. It is believed that the song is about a person getting lost in his own mind and losing touch with reality.