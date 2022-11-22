Megadeth: Behind the Music

Not Available

This extended Behind the Music details the tumultuous life and career of hard rock pioneer Dave Mustaine and his band, Megadeth. Kicked out of Metallica, the band he co-founded, in 1982, the guitarist/vocalist got his revenge by forming Megadeth. His mission statement for his new group: "...to be the fastest, utmost furious heavy metal band ever." But if anybody embodied the philosophy "live hard, play hard" it was Mustaine, who battled heroin addiction for nearly 10 years. Five lineups, 16 trips to rehab, one near-death experience, and more than 20 million albums later, Megadeth have more than made their mark in metal.