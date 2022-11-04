Megadeth: Rusted Pieces

Not Available

This series of videos comes from the bands early days up to the "Rust In Peace" period in their history. This is a re-release from the earlier VHS video and as such is just a copy of that. The first three songs are "Peace Sells", "Wake Up Dead" and "In My Darkest Hour". All have Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson giving insights into the recording of the videos. The fourth track is a cover of the Sex pistols "Anarchy In The UK". Finally ending with two of Megadeth's most classic songs of all, "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due" and "Hangar 18". This DVD version was only released in the UK.