Woodstock '99 was the second large-scale music festival (after Woodstock '94) that attempted to emulate the original Woodstock Festival of 1969. Approximately 200,000 people attended the festival. However, unlike the previous two incarnations of Woodstock, Woodstock '99 was marred by violence, rape and fires, bringing the festival to an abrupt end. The last day of Woodstock '99 has even been referred to as The day the music died.