The city is a centre of population and culture. It is also a concentration of built infrastructure, capital and architecture. Megalomania is a short film that perceives the city in total construction; inspired by the incomplete states of world icons such as The Shard and Burj Khalifa. The built environment of the city is explored as a labyrinth of architecture that is either unfinished, incomplete or broken. Megalomania is a response to the state of many developing cities, exaggerating the appearance of progress into the sublime.