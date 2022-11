Not Available

Set during the Sultan Era. Megat Terawis and Megat Sari are the two sons of Paduka Haji, a commoner, who's wife, Princess Kamariah is the younger sister of the Sultan of the country. Although, the Sultan had consented to the marriage, his younger brother Tengku Long who is the Prime Minister, resents their sister being married to a commoner and has nudged a secret grudge against Paduka Haji ever since.