Izzat and Min are a young couple living in a metropolitan city. Life has taught them that everything in life has been decreed. Sustenance in life has been provided fairly to all. Laughter, love, arguments, memories and a bowl of Maggi - this story invites you to learn and be grateful with what God has given us. Some may have less, some may have more, but there will always be enough. There will be bad days, and there will be good ones; at the end of the day, everything will be fine as long as there is trust.