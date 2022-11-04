Mehboob Ki Mehndi

Not Available

Yusuf lives a wealthy lifestyle with his businessman dad, Safdarjang, who is confined to a wheel-chair. When Yusuf's precocious nephew, Khalid alias Phirangi's tutor, Mrs. Albert complains about him and quits, Yusuf hires Shabana, who along with her granny, have come to live with them for a short period of time. He also hires a man named Khairudin as a servant to look after his dad. Yusuf and Shabana are attracted to each other and intend to marry, much to the joy of Safdarjang and the granny. The wedding preparations are on, but there are a couple things Yusuf and his family do not know. One is that Shabana is the daughter of a Courtesan named Najma; and that Khairudin has secured employment in order to kill Yusuf.