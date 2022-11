Not Available

In this Iranian film, social worker Mina (Fateme Motamed-Aria) tells the reformatory head they should offer genuine emotional feedback to their charges, but she withdraws when the reality of such idealistic proposals becomes evident. Young Medhi (Hussein Soleimani) is troubled after the death of his mother. He views Mina as the mother he needs, but Mina is wary. Shown at the 1998 Fajr Film Festival.