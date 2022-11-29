Not Available

Mighn is the son of a Chinese immigrant that comes to Venezuela searching for a better life. Hes the only heir to the Mei Fung supermarket, a modest store owned by Yuan. Mighn was always at the store following his fathers footsteps. This changes when an unexpected robbery leaves a trumpet in his hands become interested in the instrument, reviving his passion for traditional Mexican music. It is the when Mighn decides to leave his responsibilities as he commits himself to his dream, being a mariachi