Meikyu Sousa

Detective Yoichiro arrives at a crime scene involving the brutal murder of three family members to find a young five-year-old boy hiding in the closet. The discovery of the young boy takes Detective Yoichiro back to his own tragic childhood when his parents were killed in a fire. Without any real clues, the murder investigation continues unsolved. That is, until another murder takes place one year later, this time with a mother and son as the victims. And evidence found at the scene links the killer to the murder that took place a year ago.