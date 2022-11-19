Mein erster Berg — ein Rigi Film

Not Available

The view of and from Mount Rigi stays with people for a lifetime. This massive, mighty mountain on the Lake of Lucerne has impressed and attracted swarms of friends of nature, artists and tourists alike, since time immemorial. For alpine farmer, Märtel Schindler, the Rigi is also his “Queen of the Mountains”. Like earlier generations of his family, he works on and has been shaped by the mountain. Filmmaker Erich Langjahr has made a name for himself as a chronicler of rural alpine Switzerland. He too was raised with a view of Rigi at the gateway to Central Switzerland, and in his film portrays those who live with and live off the mountain.