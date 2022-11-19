Mein Tere Pyar Ka Dushman

Not Available

Kannan's (Karthik) ambition in life is to take up the construction of the temple left incomplete by his forefathers. Funds are not forthcoming. Goundamani assures him that with his employer's help Kannan's dream could become a reality. But Goundamani is disappointed when his employer, the wealthy landlady's (Manorama) grandson Raghu (Ranjith) turns out to be money minded and heartless. In a fit of anger, Goundamani pushes him into the waters of a river and thinks he has committed a murder. Predictably Kannan is made to enter the scene as an impostor. What follows next forms the crux of the story.