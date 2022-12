Not Available

The leather designer Vera Klunert can not believe it: her husband Andreas, with whom she is happily married, has simply kept secret her impending insolvency of the family business! Only a potential investor can help now. Ironically, in the rescue promising Viennese entrepreneur Werner Hausmann but Vera meets her great love again! It does not take long for the old, lost feelings to flare up again. Vera's marriage is put to the test by this storm of emotions.