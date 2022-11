Not Available

Meka Suri is a 2020 ZEE5 Original Telugu crime thriller movie, starring Abhinay and Sumaya in the lead. The story revolves around Meka Suri, a butcher, who gets married to his love, Rani. However, when Rani gets brutally murdered by a group of people, Meka Suri decides to avenge her death with the help of Naxalites.