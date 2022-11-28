Not Available

Depicting the night shift of a young female worker processing cat fish in a factory in Tien Giang province, Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam, "Mêkông Mechanical" presents a day-dreaming journey of the worker, constructed from the perspective of the artist, who intertwines scenes outside of the factory with a single footage of the worker straightening the fish fillets in the assembly line. The footage is gradually slowed down, challenging viewers’ perception while commenting on the industrialization of food processing and its impact on the Mekong Delta region.