Not Available

Mêkông Mechanical

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Depicting the night shift of a young female worker processing cat fish in a factory in Tien Giang province, Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam, "Mêkông Mechanical" presents a day-dreaming journey of the worker, constructed from the perspective of the artist, who intertwines scenes outside of the factory with a single footage of the worker straightening the fish fillets in the assembly line. The footage is gradually slowed down, challenging viewers’ perception while commenting on the industrialization of food processing and its impact on the Mekong Delta region.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images