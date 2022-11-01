Mel Blanc: The Man of a Thousand Voices

Not Available

The life and career of the renowned voice actor of animation and radio. For generations, Mel Blanc was one of the most famous Hollywood voice actors with his myriad of voices for classic animated characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and scores of others. However, animation was only one of the fields where Blanc shone through in his long career. This film covers the life of this amazingly talented and big hearted actor, comedian and musician as he became one of the performing greats from the golden ages of American animation and radio through to the 1980s.