2013

Mel Brooks: Make a Noise

  Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 2013

Studio

Not Available

Mel Brooks: Make a Noise journeys through Brooks’ early years in the creative beginnings of live television — with Sid Caesar on Your Show of Shows — to the film genres he so successfully satirized in Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, High Anxiety, and Spaceballs — to the groundbreaking Broadway musical version of his first film, The Producers. The documentary also delves into his professional and personal ups and downs — his childhood, his first wife and subsequent 41-year marriage to Anne Bancroft — capturing a never-before-heard sense of reflection and confession.

Cast

Mel BrooksHimself
Joan RiversHerself
Carl ReinerHimself
Tracey UllmanHerself
Nathan LaneHimself
Sid CaesarHimself

