Not Available

Roopa, a beautiful young village belle is much loved by the villagers of Chandanpur. Chandanpur celebrates a huge Mela every year and this year, they invite a Minister to inaugurate it. In an assassination attempt that follows, a massacre takes place. Chandanpur is devastated and Roopa's family gets wiped out. She vows revenge. Into her life enter two men, the gregarious Kishan and the volatile Shankar, causing much upheaval in their relationship.