Melancolia

Art critic Krabbé, a German ex-pat living in London, is confronted by his radical 1960s past when he's asked to assassinate a Chilean murderer who is on a visit to London. Krabbé's anti-hero is spot on and his increasing struggle with his identity convincing. Engel's intelligent and visually engaging thriller breaks a few rules while still relishing the dynamics of the mystery genre. While the feel of Melancholia is generally downbeat, such a fresh and intelligent thriller is certainly something to celebrate.