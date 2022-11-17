Melanie C ft. Sink The Pink - Live At The Troxy

Not Available

During our summer Pride tour with my beautiful queens from Sink The Pink, we performed a sold out show at The Troxy in east London, after London Pride. It was amazing to get back to the place that inspired High Heels. Performing at the Sink The Pink’s Troxy club night more than two years ago, I was completely blown away by the wonderfully inclusive atmosphere, all the fabulous costumes and beautiful faces. It was such a treat to be part of something so joyous and I completely fell in love. We have had the most incredible year together, travelling the world and being fierce and fearless. It was a far cry from a sold out stadium tour but I wouldn’t have changed it for the world. A lot of fun and I hope you enjoy it as much as we did!