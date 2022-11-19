Melati Putih

Not Available

Melati is a bright, cheerful, smart and pretty teenage girl. She recently passed her final school examinations and applied to be a trainee teacher at the Teacher’s College. Melati’s mother, Sharifah is a single mother and she took pity of a handicapped boy at the 'kampung' and treats him like her own son. When Hisham, a handsome young man were transferred to the 'kampung' from the city, they met and Melati fell head over heel with Hisham. When her application was accepted to attend the training course at the Teacher’s College, Melati felt sad to leave her mother and Hisham.