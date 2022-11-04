Not Available

The story follows the career of Melba from the time she left her father's Australian cattle ranch and a suitor to travel to Paris to get her voice training, and picks up another suitor. She debuts in Brussells and is a smash hit followed by international fame. The suitor from Australia shows up in Monte Carlo, marries her and soon is cast in the role of "Mr. Melba" until he can take it no longer and returns to Australia, while Melba decides her voice belongs to the world and sadly goes on alone.