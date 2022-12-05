MELH: Armand y la historia de un movimiento

Not Available

The birth of the LGTBI movement in Spain comes from the determination of the Francoist courts to legislate, prosecute and punish all sexual dissidents with the “Law on dangerousness and social rehabilitation”. This fact triggers the decision of a small group of three people to face it. After a first success obtaining an important international media coverage, this law was modified and the MELH (Spanish Movement for Homosexual Liberation) was born in 1970. The MELH team is led by Armand de Fluvià, the true creator of the LGBT movement in Catalonia and Spain. With his testimony, the documentary reconstructs the birth and growth of the LGTBI movement in Spain.