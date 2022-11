Not Available

This collection of shorts and film excerpts from illusionist and cinematic innovator Georges Melies showcases his groundbreaking techniques that paved the way to modern filmmaking. Considered to be the father of cinematic special effects, Melies used time-lapse and other methods now fundamental to Hollywood. "The Music Lover," "A Trip to the Moon," "The Infernal Cakewalk" and other examples of Melies's influence are included in this compilation.