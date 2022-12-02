Melina Stop Frame - In Search of Modern Greekness

Not Available

Through thirteen images and an equal number of stories, little Melina-Amalia, the teenager, the woman, the fighter, Blanche, Stella, Ilya, Phaedra, Medea, Clytemnestra, Minister of Culture, the stoic Melina in Memorial Hospital, all aspects of the "last Greek goddess". Shot on the stage of the National Theater Rex - Marika Kotopouli, it captures, balancing between theater and cinema, important historical events that make the myth that surrounds the glamorous protagonist even more powerful and charming.