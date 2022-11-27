Not Available

Melle

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Uma, a young and bright student and her father, Job, an excellent musician living a happy and peaceful life together in Kolkata on the east bank of the Hugli River. However, Job, who is always yearning to go back to his homeland, finally returns as Uma agrees to go with him but little do both know that their life would turn upside-down as Uma finds upsetting and disturbing things about her father. She finds solace in an unlikely ally who not helps her mend the relationship with her father but also becomes her soulmate.

    Cast

    Images