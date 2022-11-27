Not Available

Uma, a young and bright student and her father, Job, an excellent musician living a happy and peaceful life together in Kolkata on the east bank of the Hugli River. However, Job, who is always yearning to go back to his homeland, finally returns as Uma agrees to go with him but little do both know that their life would turn upside-down as Uma finds upsetting and disturbing things about her father. She finds solace in an unlikely ally who not helps her mend the relationship with her father but also becomes her soulmate.