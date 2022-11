Not Available

After a lifetime of caregiving, 81-year-old Birthe is separated from her daughter Karen, who has Downs Syndrome. Birthe is struggling with dementia and the municipality believes that she is no longer capable of taking care of Karen, who has the mental age of an 8-year-old. On the day of Karen’s departure, Birthe is in denial about her own abilities. Why shouldn’t she be able to take proper care of her daughter?