Melmaridè (divorced in dialect) is the story of group of women from Piacenza, a small city in the north of Italy, who challenged the disdain of their families and of local institutions by joining the voices of the wider international feminist movement. They first founded a Feminist Collective and later started a public women’s health clinic and counselling centre that offered information on birth control, medical examinations, and help on how to get an abortion at the time when abortion was still illegal in Italy.