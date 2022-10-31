Not Available

Ruli and Mili are brother and sister who live in suburb of Jakarta Mega City with his father who became a single parent. They live their life full of joy .. Ruli who have a nice voice works as a waitress at a coffee shop. Mili who like drawing always follow wherever his brother go. In the middle efforts to help his father find additional costs, he met Chika, daughter of Mrs. Waita which became part of the disaster. Unexpectedly encounter them develop into true friendship and deep spiritual relationship until they become trio together with Mili.