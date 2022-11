Not Available

With "The Absence" Melody Gardot presents her third album in 2012. Almost titled as the new "Diva des Jazz", the singer is breaking new ground in which flamenco, fado and samba are the predominant musical colors. The 27-year-old American went on a trip around the world for this, and so each title of the new album tells its own story of cultural encounters in Portugal, Morocco, Argentina and Brazil.