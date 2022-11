Not Available

Filmed in October 2015, “Live At The Olympia Paris” captures Melody Gardot in concert at the legendary Belle Époque era venue in the French capital. The show focuses primarily on songs from her most recent album “Currency Of Man” and 2009’s “My One And Only Thrill” with a couple of surprise tracks thrown in for good measure. Melody Gardot’s performance is both intimate and emotional and her band are at the top of their form.