The first in a series of shorts highlighting songwriters of the era. This one features Sammy Fain, supported by Evelyn Hoey and The Eton Boys, singing songs he wrote, including "You Brought a New Kind of Love to Me", "Was That the Human Thing to Do" and "Let a Smile Be Your Unbrella." Follow-up shorts in the series featured songwriters Benny Davis and Cliff Friend.