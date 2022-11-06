Melody of Love

Not Available

This social romantic satire delightfully reflects its era, as three doctors pursue three hard-to-get beauties in the "go-go-go" era of the 70’s. Danny Lee was just at the beginning of his extraordinarily diverse career when he led Liu Lu-hua and Liu Shang-chien on an ever-challenging, sometimes frustrating but always funny, pursuit of the lovely Hsiao Yao, sexy Niu Niu, and sweet Chen Szu-chia. This bright, entertaining film proves that the road to true love may not be smooth, but it is always worth traveling… and enjoying.