Melon Head

Gordon is a timid and lonely man that wants nothing more than the attention of Wendy and frequents the laundromat where she works just so he can be close to her. Wendy, on the other hand, has very little interest in Gordon. After Gordon receives some bad advice that the only way to turn on a woman like Wendy is to get her scared, he comes up with the perfect plan for a date: a late night trip into the woods where cannibalistic creatures known as the Melon Heads are rumored to live. Gordon is convinced that if he takes Wendy on the most terrifying date of her life, he'll finally win her attention and her heart.