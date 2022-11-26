Not Available

A performance juggling a narrative of an imaginary cultural ritual of receiving a plate at a relatives death with the act of cutting and eating a melon while balancing a plate on the head. Melons is a video based on images and script about my aunt’s death from breast cancer and the emotion void in my memory. The text is a construction of rituals that plays with notions of the authentic. The act of juggling too much text and imagery immerses the viewer in a third, imagined narrative.