Glaciers are not simply isolated in the mountains, they are at the heart of British Columbia. They provide us drinking water, electricity, and they are vital to the ecosystems that have lived here for thousands of years. With climate change expected to destroy up to 80% of our glaciers by 2100, this issue cannot be ignored. This groundbreaking film deals with climate change on a personal level. Three just-graduated boys take the road to learn first-hand what we can do to save our glaciers. Working closely with glaciologists and community members across BC, Melt is truly a film powered by the people of this province. Re-discover the beauty of BC through an inspiring story about hope, community, and being a young person in this world.