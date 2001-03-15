2001

Memento

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 2001

Studio

Summit Entertainment

Suffering short-term memory loss after a head injury, Leonard Shelby embarks on a grim quest to find the lowlife who murdered his wife in this gritty, complex thriller that packs more knots than a hangman's noose. To carry out his plan, Shelby snaps Polaroids of people and places, jotting down contextual notes on the backs of photos to aid in his search and jog his memory. He even tattoos his own body in a desperate bid to remember.

Cast

Carrie-Anne MossNatalie
Joe PantolianoTeddy Gammell
Mark Boone JuniorBurt
Stephen TobolowskySammy
Harriet Sansom HarrisMrs. Jankis
Callum Keith RennieDodd

