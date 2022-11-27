Not Available

Daranee, working on a convenience store staff night shift, dreams of luxury life, until one day a good opportunities in life come in. When she met a strange girl, the customer in the store, very beautiful and successful, recommend her to sell insurance. She did not deny but finding her first customer turned to be hard. She has to dig up into the old connection began to find friends in the past to call for insurance, but all my friends rejected her. She found a friend named Yo (Tina Supanant), a close friend she had forgotten in the past. She decided to call Yo, which she immediately recognized and agree to buy the insurance with the only condition that they have to meet ony at night, soon some memories started to clear up.