Memoirs of a Spectrum Addict 2.5: The Lost Tapes

For the previous three years I’ve been interviewing heroic ZX Spectrum figures, be they programmers, designers, artists, musicians and publishers. It’s been a blast, an amazing rollercoaster ride of privilege and enjoyment! However, I filmed a lot. A LOT. I’ve got ninety minutes just on Jim Bagley. Seventy minutes on Rick Dickinson. All the lovely people interviewed just gave and gave, with wonderful anecdotes, stories about the industry, narratives and comedy moments - enough to make ten films... After watching Jackass (sorry!) recently, I noted they created a 2.5 and 3.5 – an extension of the original film including lots of previously unseen footage. I thought, “I wonder if I should do that?” so posed the question to the Spectrum community, and was flooded by positivity and urges to “do it”. “Are you Spectrummed out?” I asked. “You can never be Spectrummed out!” came the reply! So, here I present SPECTRUM ADDICT: THE LOST TAPES.