Not Available

Memoirs of a Survivor

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

National Film Finance Corporation (NFFC)

Based on the acclaimed novel by Doris Lessing, this dystopian science fiction tale concerns a woman struggling to make her way in a post-apocalyptic society. D (Julie Christie) is living in a city that's at the point of collapse following a catastrophic nuclear war; lawlessness and violence rule the day, and gangs of brutal youth roam the streets. With the help of her teenage companion Emily (Leonie Mellinger), D tries to make her way, and in order to cope, she often escapes into a fantasy world in which she lives in genteel Victorian surroundings in the 19th century.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images